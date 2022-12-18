Everton and Leeds United could have to battle Liverpool for target George Hall as the Reds look to revamp their midfield, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Anfield side have failed to significantly reinforce their midfield options in recent transfer windows and needed a late deal in the summer to land Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan.

The Brazilian quickly picked up an injury and has been out of action amid signs that Liverpool are preparing to bring in midfield options in future windows.

The Reds are keeping close tabs on Birmingham City midfielder Hall, who could be sold by Blues in January.

Two further Premier League sides, in the shape of Everton and Leeds, are interested in Hall and it has been claimed the Toffees are now ahead of the Whites in the chase.

If either Everton or Leeds make a bid in January then Liverpool will have to decide whether to lodge their own offer for the teenager.

It was suggested recently that Leeds were close to doing a deal for Hall, though that talk was denied.

Hall has made 18 appearances in the Championship for Birmingham so far this season.

Selling him could bring in welcome cash for Blues in the new year, but it remains to be seen where he will end up.