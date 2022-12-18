Everton have still not decided on loaning out in-demand striker Tom Cannon, who could depart Goodison Park in search of first team minutes in January, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cannon has been turning heads with his performances in the youth ranks at Everton, while he has also pitted his wits against senior professionals in the EFL Trophy.

The young hitman found the back of the net last week against Lincoln City in the EFL Trophy, but could not help Everton avoid exiting the competition in a 4-2 loss.

He is attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window as EFL sides look to loan him, with Sheffield Wednesday one potential destination.

Everton however have not yet made any decision about Cannon, despite the January transfer window now looming large.

The 19-year-old has grabbed six goals in just ten Premier League 2 outings for the Toffees this term.

Cannon signed off his EFL Trophy campaign by recording five goals in five games.

Everton will be keen to make sure, if they do send him out on loan, that he receives regular game time.