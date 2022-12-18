Lionel Scaloni’s former team-mate, Jorge Andrade, believes the Argentina boss is a coaching star and lauded him for his intelligence.

Scaloni has just led Argentina to the World Cup in Qatar, with Lionel Messi and co. beating France on penalties in the final following a 3-3 draw.

The 44-year-old’s job at Argentina represents his first coaching post in senior football and Andrade is not surprised by how he has performed in the role.

Andrade, a former Portugal international, played alongside Scaloni at Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna and insists his intelligence was clear to see then.

He believes the Argentina boss is a coaching star.

Andrade told Inside Futbol: “Leo Scaloni was one of the smartest team-mates I’ve ever had in my career.

“He was always very competitive and ambitious.

“He aimed high and worked hard to achieve his goals.

“Depor in our time was a very strong team with great players.

“I think this is a coaching star.

“Although he is at the beginning of his career as a football manager, he is doing great.”

Scaloni has now added the World Cup to the Copa America with Argentina and will be keen to plot the defence of both trophies in the coming years.