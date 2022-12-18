Leeds United assistant Rene Maric believes the Whites are on a good path to be ready for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City on 28th December.

The Whites had a training camp in Spain recently and have since returned to England, with a friendly against Real Sociedad at Elland Road on Friday night resulting in a 2-1 win.

They are gearing up for the return of the Premier League and will play Monaco in a friendly on Wednesday to complete their preparations for Manchester City.

Maric thinks that Leeds are in a good place and on the right path to improve certain things against Monaco to be ready for Pep Guardiola’s men.

“Preparations are going well, but we’re only halfway there”, the Whites assistant was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“There are things that we need to improve on against Monaco on Wednesday and for sure there will be things from the Monaco game that we have to iron out for Man City.

“You focus on different aspects in different phases of any ‘pre-season’ but I think we’re on good path.”

Manchester City were in friendly action on Saturday, seeing off Spanish side Girona with a 2-0 win.

Guardiola’s men lost their last game before the World Cup break, being beaten 2-1 at the Etihad by Brentford.