Morocco and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has a preference for Liverpool despite interest from several clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, and Jurgen Klopp is plotting fresh talks with his entourage.

Amrabat shone at the World Cup with Morocco and was a key part of the north African country’s historic run to the semi-final of the competition in Qatar.

Now the midfielder, who plays his club football for Fiorentina in Italy, is heavily in demand ahead of the January transfer window.

Liverpool, where Klopp has already met Amrabat’s entourage and is planning to speak to them again soon, are the player’s preferred destination, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Tottenham are also keen though, with Amrabat having been on Antonio Conte’s radar for several seasons, and they are starting to take action in the race.

Atletico Madrid are further suitors, while an unnamed German club are keen.

Fiorentina are opposed to selling the Moroccan and want to extend his contract, however it is suggested that they would likely accept a bid of around €40m for him.

With the January transfer window set to swing open within weeks, Amrabat could soon have a decision to make over where he will play his football in 2023.