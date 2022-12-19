Aston Villa are keen on Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram, who is attracting big interest ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

The Villa Park outfit are expected to back new boss Unai Emery when the window swings open for business in around 12 days’ time.

Emery has been linked with a number of potential signings and it appears he also has his eye on an option in the Bundesliga.

Villa are interested in Gladbach attacker Thuram, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, who may be sold next month.

He is out of contract at Gladbach in the summer and the German side would like to bank €10m from selling him in January.

Thuram has a number of suitors already, with Bayern Munich and Inter amongst his admirers.

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United have also been linked with the Frenchman.

Thuram has been capped nine times by World Cup finalists France and joined Gladbach from Guingamp in 2019.