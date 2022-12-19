Birmingham City are working on keeping hold of Krystian Bielik in a big way, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With the January transfer window quickly approaching, clubs across the country are putting the finishing touches to their targets and plans.

Birmingham sit in eighth spot in the Championship table, just two points off the playoff spots and the January window could be crucial in shaping the rest of the season.

Bielik is currently on loan at Blues from Derby County and Birmingham are working on a big way to keep hold of him.

They have been hugely impressed with the Poland international, who joined last summer on a season-long loan deal.

The defensively minded midfielder has made 15 appearances in the Championship for Birmingham so far this season and is happy at the club.

Bielik has regularly gone in the referee’s notebook in the process, being booked on six occasions.

Derby have an option to recall the player in January, but Birmingham want to keep him.

The Pole had a prior spell on loan at St Andrew’s in 2017, when he was on the books at Arsenal.