Rangers manager Micheal Beale has admitted he wants star winger Ryan Kent to have more freedom while he is operating on the pitch.

Kent has been used on the left side of the pitch throughout the season, but he has also played on the right and even in a more central role at times.

The winger has seven assists this season, but only one goal, and he has now assisted two games in a row, helping Rangers overcome Hibernian last week.

Beale is glad to be working with Kent again, but would like the attacker to have more freedom to be more versatile and roam across the pitch from side-to-side.

“It’s nice to be working with Ryan again, very two-footed and can go both ways”, Beale said in a press conference.

“I’d like him to have freedom to roam across the pitch rather than be stuck on one side.”

The Rangers boss also highlighted the importance of the Gers becoming accustomed to the playing style they are going to be employing as soon as possible.

“It’s important we get to the playing style that we want as quickly as possible”, Beale added.

Kent has only hit double figures once in term of goalscoring, when Rangers won the Scottish Premiership title in 2020/21, and it remains to be seen if the forward does get the freedom to wander around the pitch under Beale.