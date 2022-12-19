Atletico Madrid attacker Matheus Cunha has not yet decided which club he wants to join, but Leeds United are pushing hard for his signature and banking on being able to convince him.

Cunha is expected to depart Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window as he seeks regular game time.

Atletico Madrid are also prepared to sell him as they look to bring in cash and are claimed to want in excess of €30m to sanction his departure.

He has no fewer than four Premier League clubs chasing him, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Leeds and Wolves all keen.

However, according to GOAL Spain, Cunha has doubts over which club to join, even if he knows he will leave Atletico Madrid.

Leeds are claimed to be pushing hard to convince him and believe that they can do so with the project they have on offer.

The Whites are hoping though that Atletico Madrid do not price him beyond their reach.

Arsenal, Aston Villa and Wolves are other potential destinations and the Molineux club have the added benefit of super agent Jorge Mendes backing their cause.

Cunha though has doubts over which destination would be best and has not yet decided.

Atletico Madrid paid Hertha Berlin a fee of €26m for Cunha.