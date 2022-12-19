Arthur Melo’s future will likely be away from Juventus regardless of whether Liverpool decide to sign him on a permanent basis.

Liverpool were forced into the transfer market late into the window in the summer and completed a season-long loan deal for Arthur.

The Brazilian linked up with the Reds on a temporary basis, but the Premier League side have an option to sign him permanently.

Injury has so far stopped Arthur from having an impact, but he is now close to recovering and looking to impress Jurgen Klopp.

Even if Liverpool do not sign Arthur permanently, his future will likely be away from Juventus however, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

If Arthur heads back to Juventus, it is suggested that a solution will have to be found for him to leave the club.

The midfielder is out of favour in Turin and is likely to have to depart.

He clocked just 958 minutes of Serie A football for Juventus last season and in the current campaign has managed just 13 minutes, in the Champions League, for Liverpool.