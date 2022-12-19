Livingston attacking midfielder Andrew Shinnie has confessed that his side will make the trip to Celtic believing that they can get a favourable result.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are nine points clear at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table, having won every game except one in the league.

Celtic won the reverse fixture 3-0 at the Tony Macaroni, but that does not deter Shinnie, who knows the Lions have a difficult game lying in wait.

Shinnie stressed that it is important to stay mentally focused throughout the contest and added that Livi will not look to give Celtic a free run.

The attacking midfielder further noted that Livingston need to bring their style to the game and pointed out that they will travel to Glasgow knowing that they have beaten big teams in the past.

“Very difficult”, Shinnie said in a pre-match press conference before the trip to Glasgow.

“Just stay mentally focused, really. When your body’s getting tired you just got to stay mentally focused.

“It’s not all, sort of, a negative game plan from our point of view. We’re not going there to just lie down and be pummeled.”

Shinnie stressed that Livingston will travel to Glasgow fully believing that they can get the better of Celtic on Wednesday.

“We’ve got to try and bring our style to the game as well”, Shinnie added.

“It’s a football match, at the end of the day, it’s eleven vs eleven on the park and I know they’re a top side.

“But we’ve got results against big teams before, so there’s no reason we can’t go and do it again on Wednesday and that’s the belief we’re going with.”

Shinnie has made 18 appearances in all competitions so far for Livingston in the current campaign, recording one goal and two assists.