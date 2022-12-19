Agent Marco Busiello has revealed that Leeds United were happy to be able to sign Willy Gnonto in the summer due to the Italian connection.

Leeds turned to Gnonto in the dying hours of the summer transfer window after missing out on preferred attacking targets.

The FC Zurich and Italy attacker had been on their radar, but they opted to bring forward a swoop and took him to Elland Road.

Agent and intermediary Busiello was deeply involved in the transfer and revealed that Leeds were happy with how the deal went, especially given the Italian connection; Leeds’ chairman Andrea Radrizzani is Italian.

“It was an operation that was born and carried out together and that made everyone happy”, he told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“Leeds [were happy] because they were able to buy their first Italian [international] player, the boy was happy because he made a leap of quality and also Zurich, who were able to earn money for him just one year before the expiry of his contract.”

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch initially saw Gnonto as a player for the Under-21s, but soon changed his stance and the attacker is part of the first team squad.

The Italy international will be hoping to make a big impact at Leeds over the second half of the season, especially as he is an unknown factor for Premier League defenders.