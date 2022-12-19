Liverpool loan star Conor Bradley has admitted that Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt wants him to get in on the back post and work his bottom off in trying to score goals.

Bradley has started all but two games for Bolton in League One this season and has scored six times in all competitions so far.

The right-back, who has mostly been used in midfield, got his latest outing this weekend against Exeter City, in a 2-0 win, while he also has five assists this season.

Bradley revealed that Evatt wants him to pop up often at the back post and work his bottom off in trying to convert chances, which has helped him throughout the season.

The 19-year-old also revealed that his objective at the start of the season was to hit double figures in terms of both goals and assists and only then will he be satisfied.

Speaking to the Bolton News, Bradley said: “The gaffer wants me to get on the back post, get chances, and he wants me to take more than I don’t.

“He definitely instils in me that I should be breaking my bottom to get into the box and get on the end of things, and thankfully it has got me goals.

“I probably looked at getting double figures on goals and assists at the start of the season.

“If I hit that I think I’ll be doing alright.”

Bradley’s contributions have helped propel Bolton up to fifth in the League One table and he will be hoping that he reaches both his personal objectives and helps the Whites get promoted to the Championship.