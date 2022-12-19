Aberdeen star Ross McCrorie insists that his side will analyse Rangers’ game against Hibernian to identify areas where they can hurt the Gers on Tuesday.

Jim Goodwin’s side are having to negotiate a tough schedule post the international break, wherein they are scheduled to face Glasgow giants Rangers within three days of taking on Celtic.

Rangers have a new manager in the form of Michael Beale in charge, a fact that McCrorie feels will put a spring in their step.

He insists Aberdeen will study Rangers’ game against Hibernian, their first under Beale, to look closely at how they can hurt them in the Scottish Premiership game at Pittodrie.

“It’s another big team coming”, McCrorie was quoted as saying by the Press and Journal.

“Rangers have got a new gaffer so they’ll have a wee bounce in their step.

“They obviously got a good result the other night.

“They’ll have a different style I’d imagine with Michael Beale coming in.

“It’s something we need to look at and we’ll analyse their game against Hibs and see where we can hurt them.”

In spite of the 1-0 defeat to Celtic in their last match, Aberdeen are still placed third in the Scottish Premiership table with 25 points from 16 games.