Fixture: Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their team to play host to Bournemouth in the fourth round of the EFL Cup at St James’ Park this evening.

Eddie Howe will be keen to see his side not to lose the momentum they built up before the World Cup break and progress in the EFL Cup will also be something high on his agenda.

Visitors Bournemouth played Newcastle in the league at St James’ Park in September and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle head into the fixture on the back of friendly wins over Al Hilal and Rayo Vallecano.

This evening, Howe selects Nick Pope between the sticks, with a back four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn.

In midfield, Newcastle start with Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock, while Miguel Almiron and Joelinton support Callum Wilson.

If Newcastle need to make changes then Howe has options on the bench, including Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United Team vs Bournemouth

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Substitutes: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy