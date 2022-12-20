Everton and Leeds United target Viktor Gyokeres is likely to be too expensive for Championship side Burnley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gyokeres has been in good form this season and has scored ten goals in 21 appearances in the Championship for Coventry City.

He has 18 months left on his contract but there is speculation over his future at Coventry ahead of the January transfer window.

He is attracting interest from the Premier League, where Everton and Leeds are believed to be interested in getting their hands on the forward.

Burnley are also tracking Gyokeres, but it has been claimed that he could be too expensive for the Clarets.

The Clarets are in the market for a striker as Vincent Kompany wants to add more goals to his squad for the latter half of the season.

Burnley may have looked at the Swede but interest from clubs in the Premier League has likely taken him beyond their financial reach.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley try to cobble together the funds required to sign Gyokeres in January.

Burnley are at the top of the Championship table and are looking to consolidate their position as they seek to achieve promotion straight back into the Premier League after just one season.