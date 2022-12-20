Former Fiorentina star Roberto Galbiati has insisted that La Viola must put a deadline on any potential departure of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Sofyan Amrabat in January.

The 26-year-old midfielder’s performances for Morocco in the World Cup have shot his stock through the roof.

The North African nation’s journey to the semi-finals was one of the stories of the World Cup and Amrabat was one of their standout players.

He was already linked with a move to Tottenham last summer and the north London club are again interested ahead of the winter window.

Liverpool are amongst the clubs who are also interested in the player and are suggested to be his preferred option, but Galbiati stressed that Fiorentina will have a decision to make if they receive a big money offer for him.

However, he wants his former club to be strong and set a deadline before which Amrabat’s situation needs to be sorted out as there are some big games coming up in January and they cannot allow the uncertainty to linger for too long.

Galbiati said on Lady Radio: “If a lot of money were to arrive, they have to think about it, €40m to €40m is not peanuts.

“Of course, there are many games left to play, very important ones if not decisive in January.

“For me, a date should be decided after which nothing should be done, after sitting at the table with the player.”

Amrabat has little over 18 months left on his contract at Fiorentina and could leave the club in the winter window.