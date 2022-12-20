Inter have offered a new deal to Tottenham Hotspur target Alessandro Bastoni, whom they consider to be an important part of the project they have in place.

The Italy international has been a long-term target for Spurs and he admitted recently that Tottenham did make contact to sign him in the summer.

He was one of manager Antonio Conte’s primary targets, but Tottenham never came close to getting a deal done.

However, Tottenham are still believed to be interested in Bastoni as they look for a centre-back and might look to make an offer in January again.

Inter though look at Bastoni as an important part of the team and do not want to lose him.

They have therefore offered the 23-year-old a new contract offer worth €4.5m until 2027, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bastoni is keen to stay at Inter, but his agents are keen to look at all the options first, especially given interest from England.

The defender has so far featured in eleven of Inter’s 15 league matches.

His current contract with the Italian giants runs until the summer of 2024.