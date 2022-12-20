Juventus are not of a mind to lose Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic in January and want to postpone the possibility of his exit until the summer, which is a blow to the Gunners’ hopes of landing him next month.

Vlahovic went to Juventus in January this year from Fiorentina, snubbing the interest of Arsenal while doing so.

The Serbian striker has impressed for the Italian giants, scoring six goals in ten Serie A games this season, though he is currently injured.

Nearly a year out from failing to land the striker this January, Arsenal are back on the hunt for Vlahovic and could pursue him in the upcoming winter window as they look to keep their title bid on track.

However, Juventus are not willing to part with the Serbian star in the winter window though, throwing a spanner in Arsenal’s plans, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

The Italian giants are hoping that any discussions on his departure are not in vogue until next summer and they want to hold on to him on for the entirety of this season.

Juventus are facing a perilous situation behind-the-scenes and it remains to be seen if they get their wish or if he moves in January.

Arsenal are facing a shortage in the striker department with Gabriel Jesus being out and Vlahovic could be picked up by the Gunners as the man to replace him.