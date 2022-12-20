Leeds United coach Mark Jackson has emerged as a contender in the race to become the manager at League One side MK Dons, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

MK Dons sacked Liam Manning last week following 16 months in charge and the club are now on the lookout for a new manager.

The League One side are pushing forward with their pursuit of a new boss and a number of names are being considered.

And it has been claimed that Jackson is in the fray to become the manager at Stadium MK.

The 45-year-old was initially in charge of the Leeds academy teams and was recently promoted to the first team.

He has been a trusted lieutenant of Leeds boss Jesse Marsch but now could have the option to start his managerial career.

MK Dons are set to hold talks with several of the candidates, including Jackson, and are keen to make a decision soon.

The League One club are expecting to make a final decision on their new manager in the next 48 hours.

Former Wigan boss Leam Richardson is also being looked at as an option by the League One club.