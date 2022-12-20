Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

Michael Beale led Rangers to a win over Hibernian during his first game in charge and will be looking to keep the winning momentum going tonight.

A trip to Aberdeen is considered a tough assignment and Celtic only just managed to beat Jim Goodwin’s men at Pittodrie at the weekend.

Rangers have won just two of their last five visits to Pittodrie, with the other three games ending in draws.

Tonight, Beale has Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Adam Devine are the full-backs. Central defence sees Rangers field Connor Goldson and James Sands.

In the middle of the park, Beale selects Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and Malik Tillman, while Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Beale can look to his bench if changes are needed, where his options include Leon King and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Devine, Kamara, Jack, Tillman, Sakala, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Lundstram, Matondo, Wright, Davies, McCann, Arfield, King, Lowry