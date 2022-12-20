Liverpool target Patrick Drewes has extended his contract with German club SV Sandhausen up until 2026.

Drewes signed for Sandhausen in the summer of last year and has been the German club’s No. 1 choice goalkeeper ever since, missing only one league match last season.

This season he has made 13 appearances in the second tier of German football, keeping three clean sheets, though has also fought with injuries.

Liverpool are interested in the 29 year-old goalkeeper, with Adrian’s contract at Anfield expiring next summer and Loris Karius departing earlier this year.

However, the goalkeeper has now extended his deal with Sandhausen.

His running deal with Sandhausen ran out next summer but the new contract he has signed keeps him until 2026 at the German club.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool still pursue Drewes’ signing now that he has a long-term contract with the 2. Bundesliga side.

Aside from Drewes, Liverpool are also said to hold interest in another German second tier shot-stopper, Hannover star Ron-Robert Zieler.