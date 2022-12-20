It would take a crazy offer to lure Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Sofyan Amrabat away from Fiorentina given his relationship with coach Vincenzo Italiano and president Rocco B. Commisso, it has been claimed.

The Morocco international impressed with his performances in the World Cup in Qatar where his side managed to reach the semi-finals before being beaten by France.

Amrabat has been on Spurs boss Antonio Conte’s radar for some time and the London side were linked with him both last January and in the summer.

Tottenham’s Premier League title rivals Liverpool are also keen on signing Amrabat and it is believed that the Reds would be the 26-year-old’s preferred option if he decides to seek a move away.

Bids are expected to be made in January, but according to Italian outlet Fiorentina.it, a crazy level offer would be needed to sign him as Amrabat will not force an exit.

It is suggested that he has a superb relationship with Fiorentina’s coach and president and feels loyalty towards them.

As such, Amrabat would only be likely to leave the club in January with Fiorentina’s blessing and that would mean a crazy offer to tempt the Italians to sell.

Amrabat featured in all seven games Morocco played in Qatar, helping them keep as many as four clean sheets during normal time.