Manchester United have decided against triggering the one-year option on David de Gea’s contract with a view to agreeing on a new deal on considerably reduced wages, according to the Daily Telegraph.

De Gea has little over six months left on his contract and Manchester United have the option to extend it by one more year.

The Red Devils have taken up the year-long options in the contracts of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred in order to buy time to negotiate new deals.

However, Manchester United have decided against triggering that option on De Gea, who has been at the club for more than a decade.

The Premier League side are instead planning to hold talks over a new deal with the Spaniard on reduced wages.

De Gea is the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world with a contract worth £375,000 per week.

Manchester United want to negotiate a new short-term deal that would see a sizable cut to his current wages.

The Premier League giants have been looking at potential replacements for De Gea if he does not agree to sign a new short-term deal.

FC Porto and Portugal number one Diogo Costa is believed to be one of the top targets for Manchester United as the Spaniard’s replacement.