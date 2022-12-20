Arsenal are facing competition from Newcastle United for the signature of Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk, it has been claimed.

Mudryk is rated highly and has shone with Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, catching the eye in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old winger is in demand and Arsenal are pushing to make sure he plays his football at the Emirates Stadium in 2023.

However, the Gunners face significant competition from within the Premier League as, according to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Newcastle are keen.

The Magpies are expected to look to strengthen their options in the January transfer window as they try to build on a successful first half of the campaign.

They could now go head to head with Arsenal for Mudryk and flex their financial muscles.

Arsenal are involved in the Premier League title race and are suggested to be ready to splash the cash for Mudryk.

The winger came through the youth set-up at Shakhtar Donetsk and has been capped by Ukraine at international level.