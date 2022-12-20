Newcastle United are the latest club to be offered the chance to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in the upcoming January transfer window and they are claimed to be ready to swoop.

The Dutch international joined Barcelona in the summer of 2021 and this season he has made only three appearances for the Spanish outfit due to a thigh injury.

Depay’s contract with Barcelona ends at the end of this season and the Blaugrana club are hoping to ship out the player in the January transfer window to cash in on him.

And according to Spanish daily SPORT, Newcastle United have been offered the opportunity to sign the 28-year-old right winger.

It has been suggested that Eddie Howe wanted to sign the former Manchester United player in the summer and will be interested in acquiring his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Depay will be willing to leave Barcelona if he can continue to match or exceed his current salary, which the English club may not have a problem with.

And in the coming days, Newcastle will send representatives to convince Depay of a move to St. James’ Park in January.

Depay featured five times for Netherlands national team in the 2022 World Cup, bagging one goal, and has not rejoined Barcelona after participating in the tournament.