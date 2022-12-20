Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy is of the view that Southampton boss Nathan Jones is a top-level manager and feels that the Imps have tough opponents on their hands when his side take on the Saints tonight.

After a poor start to the season Southampton sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl and appointed former Luton Town boss Jones as their new manager.

Jones took charge of his first game as Southampton boss just before the World Cup break, where his side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Southampton will resume their season tonight against League One outfit Lincoln City in an EFL Cup tie at St Mary’s Stadium, which will be Jones’ first game in charge at the Saints’ home ground.

Kennedy, who has managed against Jones in the past, praised the Southampton manager as a top-class manager with a top reputation.

The Lincoln City boss stressed that Jones is highly regarded in the football world for the work he has done with his former clubs and believes that the Welsh tactician deserves to be the manager of a Premier League side.

Kennedy is of the view that Jones will put out a well-drilled team against the Imps and thinks that his side have a tough game on their hands.

“I don’t know what Southampton have done; all I know is that, as I have said before, I followed Nathan’s coaching career quite closely”, Kennedy told Lincoln City TV.

“I have coached against him; we were in the Under-23s, as it was in 2012 when he was at Charlton and he is an outstanding manager.

“He has had huge success.

“He is incredibly highly regarded in the football world, hence why he finds himself as a Premier League manager, which I believe he deserves.

“Even last year I was at Birmingham, so we came up against each other twice.

“He is a high-end guy with a high-end reputation and I think he has that because of the work he has done in football, so I have absolutely no doubt that whatever team Nathan puts out tomorrow will be well drilled and well prepared.

“I also think in fairness, Southampton I believe had good success under their previous manager who was very prescriptive in how he did things so we have got a really tough game on our hands.”

Southampton are currently in 19th place in the league table and Jones faces a difficult task to get the Saints out of the relegation zone.