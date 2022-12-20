Yann Sommer, who is on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar, has emerged as an option for Bayern Munich ahead of the January transfer window.

Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury and the German champions are working on trying to bring Alexander Nubel back to the club from his loan move at Monaco in January.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is seen as a long-term replacement for Neuer, but there are complications over the possibility of terminating his loan at Monaco early.

The French giants would be due a hefty compensation and Nubel also wants guarantees over Bayern Munich’s long-term plans for him.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Bundesliga champions are seriously considering a move for Sommer.

If they cannot get Nubel back in January, Bayern Munich would be keen to make a move for the Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper.

His current contract expires at the end of the season and the potential fee is not going to be a problem for the Bavarians.

There has already been contact between the two camps and Sommer would be keen on a move to Bayern Munich.

If Bayern Munich move for Sommer, it could put them on a collision course with Tottenham, with Spurs claimed to be looking at a move to snap up the goalkeeper.

Manchester United are also suitors.