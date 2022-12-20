Wolves will sign the documents relating to the capture of Matheus Cunha on Wednesday, seeing off competition from a host of clubs, including Leeds United.

Cunha has been tipped to depart Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window amid a lack of playing time which he feels cost him his chance at the World Cup in Qatar with Brazil.

A host of Premier League sides want Cunha, including Leeds, who have been pushing hard to convince the player about a move to Elland Road.

Their chances of signing the Brazilian are about to be comprehensively ended though as he is Wolves bound.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Wolves and Atletico Madrid will sign the documentation relating to Cunha’s move on Wednesday.

It was thought that Cunha could join Wolves on an initial loan deal.

However, it is now possible that the deal could take the form of a permanent transfer for a fee of between €45m and €50m.

Atletico Madrid paid €26m to sign Cunha from Hertha Berlin and the deal could net them a big profit.

Cunha will walk into a relegation battle at Wolves, as the Molineux club look to survive in the Premier League.