Wolves are expected to try and bring in more players following the expected arrival of striker Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid in the winter window, according to talkSPORT.

The Premier League club are set to back their new manager Julen Lopetegui in the winter transfer with considerable funds.

Bringing in a new forward has been a priority and the club are in talks to sign Cunha from Atletico Madrid in January.

A deal is close to getting agreed upon for the striker to move to Wolves on loan with a view to a permanent deal worth up to £40m.

And it has been claimed that Wolves will not be stopping their January spending spree at Cunha.

The club are keen to give a strong hand to Lopetegui and will put in considerable investment into the squad in January.

The new Wolves boss is looking to bring in reinforcements for a number of positions in the squad.

He is set to get the backing from the Wolves management, who worked hard to convince the Spaniard to arrive at Molineux.

Wolves are sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table and are desperate to avoid relegation from the Premier League.