Newcastle United and Arsenal are well-positioned to bring in teenage Real Valladolid sensation Ivan Fresneda.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Spanish club this year and has featured six times for them in the current La Liga season.

The teenager has earned plenty of attention, with claims being made that more than 15 clubs are interested in his services.

Among the clubs who are interested are Arsenal and Newcastle, while the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are also linked.

The persistence shown by Arsenal and Newcastle however has made them likely destinations for the teenage talent, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

While a host of clubs have expressed interest, Newcastle and Arsenal are the ones who are suggested to have shown great insistence and put themselves in a good position.

Real Valladolid are said to be open to selling the right-back, with him having a release clause of €30m in his contract.

However, the Spanish club are suggested to also consider offers of lower figures and it remains to be seen if he does end up at either Arsenal or Newcastle.