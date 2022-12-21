Atalanta have raised the price of Tottenham Hotspur target Giorgio Scalvini to around €60m, considering the amount of interest he has generated.

The 19-year-old made his debut for Atalanta last season and this term has featured regularly for the Italian team.

He has made eleven Serie A appearances this season and it has got him attention from clubs both inside and outside of Italy.

Tottenham are interested in the Scalvini, while Liverpool have also been linked with the young centre-back, who made his debut for the Italy senior team in June this year.

It was earlier reported that a fee of around €35m would be demanded by Atalanta to part with the youngster.

However, Atalanta have now increased their asking price for the youngster to €60m, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Apart from Tottenham, Juventus and Inter are also keen on him and considering the great attention being bestowed on him, the Bergamo club have taken the decision to raise their demands.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham go ahead with their pursuit of the Italian star with the price increased to the level Atalanta have done.