A move to England will not be off the table for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Yann Sommer next summer even if he joins Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.

The Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper is set to enter the final six months of his contract and his future is under the scanner.

Manchester United are interested in getting their hands on Sommer but are only considering a move to sign him next summer at the moment, while Tottenham are also keen on adding the shot-stopper to the ranks.

Bayern Munich have their eyes on him for a move in January due to Manuel Neuer’s injury and Gladbach are claimed to be ready to sell him for a fee of €5m.

But according to the German daily Bild, a move to England has not been ruled out in the summer even if he joins the German champions in January.

Neuer is expected to be fit to start next season at Bayern Munich and Alexander Nubel will also return from his loan at Monaco.

The Bavarians could consider selling Sommer next summer for a profit if they decide to buy him in January.

As such, Sommer could still end up joining Manchester United or Tottenham and playing in the Premier League next season.