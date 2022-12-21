Turkish Super Lig club Adana Demirspor are interested in a swoop for Chelsea loanee and AC Milan star Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 28-year-old joined Italian outfit AC Milan from Chelsea last season on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Bakayoko made 14 outings for the Rossoneri last season but has failed to make a single appearance for the Italian side this season.

Several clubs were interested in the French midfielder’s services over the summer, Newcastle United being one of them.

AC Milan are interested in cutting short Bakayoko’s stay in Italy and they are looking for active buyers for the player.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Turkish giants Adana Demirspor have emerged as a candidate interested in acquiring Bakayoko’s services.

Vincenzo Montella’s team have held talks with the agent of the Chelsea loanee about a possible January move to Turkey.

Despite early resistance, it has been suggested that Bakayoko is open to a move to Adana Demirspor in January.

It remains to be seen if all sides will be able to reach an agreement during the forthcoming winter transfer window to complete Bakayoko’s transfer to the Turkish club.