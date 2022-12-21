Former Championship boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that he saw the potential of Leeds United youngster Amari Miller during his tenure at Birmingham City.

The 20-year-old left winger joined Leeds from Birmingham in the summer of 2021 and last season he racked up 21 Premier League 2 Division One appearances, while scoring three goals.

Miller has yet to replicate last season’s success for the Leeds Under-21 side this season and has managed one start for Michael Skubala’s men.

Bowyer, who was the manager of Birmingham when the player was sold to Leeds, pointed out that he gave Miller his first taste of senior football.

The former Leeds star stressed that he saw the potential of the 20-year-old and revealed that he was disappointed at Birmingham’s decision to sell Miller to Leeds.

“When we were fighting to stay in the division, there was a young lad there – Amari Miller”, Bowyer said on talkSPORT.

“He’s a 17-year-old, under difficult circumstances I still gave him a few minutes here and there.

“I could see the potential he had.

“That summer we sold him to Leeds, I’d only been there five minutes.

“They sold him and brought a £1m into the club, or whatever it was.”

Leeds Under-21s will return to action against Nottingham Forest Under-21s on 10th January and Miller will be eyeing a spot in Skubala’s starting line-up.