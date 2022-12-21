Crystal Palace have identified the key areas of the squad they would like to strengthen in the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Palace are sitting eleventh in the Premier League table on 19 points and have a six-point cushion over teams in the relegation zone.

Patrick Vieira was backed in the transfer window last summer and the Frenchman’s work has been lauded at Selhurst Park.

The Crystal Palace boss wants to bring in more reinforcements in the winter transfer window as part of his plans however.

And it has been claimed that he wants to strengthen certain areas of the squad in January.

Vieira is said to be keen to bring in reinforcements in midfield and the right-back positions next month, with the two areas a priority.

The Crystal Palace manager wants to build on the positive start they have made this season and he is keen to bring in a couple of new faces.

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is believed to be one of the targets for Crystal Palace in January.

The south London club are keen to back Vieira, but it could depend on what kind of funds are available for the winter window.