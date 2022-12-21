Everton starlet Isaac Price is attracting attention from clubs across Europe as his contract ends next summer at Goodison Park, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Price has been with the Everton academy since the age of seven and has impressed this season for the Toffees’ Under-21s.

The 19-year-old was also taken to Australia over the World Cup break with the Everton first team and featured in both of their matches, against Celtic and Western Sydney Wanderers.

He impressed there in wins for Everton and manager Frank Lampard insisted that the starlet is in contention to be part of the first team.

However, the midfielder’s contract with Everton is up next summer and it has made him garner the attention of clubs across Europe.

With Price entering the final six months of his deal, he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a club from the continent.

Everton though are not keen on losing the prospect and want to retain him by tying him down to a new contract.

Price has two appearances for the Everton senior team and this season has played every minute of the Under-21s’ Premier League 2 season, hitting three goals and providing two assists.