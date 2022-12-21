Fulham are interested in signing out-of-favour Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

The midfielder has not started a Premier League game for Everton since August and has made just seven league appearances this season.

Frank Lampard has preferred Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye as his midfield two and Doucoure has fallen down the pecking order.

However, he could have an exit route from Everton in January as he remains a coveted player amongst a few Premier League clubs.

And it has been claimed that Fulham are interested in taking him to Craven Cottage in the winter window.

Marco Silva wants to bring in midfield reinforcements in January and Doucoure has emerged as a target.

The Portuguese previously worked with the player at Watford and is in favour of taking him to the west London club.

It remains to be seen whether Lampard would be open to sanctioning his move without seeking a replacement.

Fulham have made a better start to the season than Everton and are currently sitting ninth in the Premier League table.