Fiorentina owner Rocco B Commisso will wait for the January transfer market to close before offering Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat a new contract.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder put in an impressive performance for Morocco in the recently concluded World Cup in Qatar.

Amrabat inspired his national side to reach the semi-finals of the tournament and his performance has intrigued several clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur have retained their interest in Amrabat since last summer and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are also interested in the midfielder’s services.

The Moroccan international has a contract with Fiorentina that expires in June of 2024.

And according to Italian outlet Fiorentina.it, Viola supremo Commisso will hold out until the end of the January transfer window to offer Amrabat a new contract.

The Moroccan international is on good terms with Fiorentina’s president and coach and it will take an offer in the region of €40m to lure Amrabat away from Italy.

Conte has been a long admirer of Amrabat and Tottenham could face stiff competition from Liverpool in January for the Fiorentina player’s signature.