Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo is of the view that Whites star Rodrigo has done very well so far this season and believes the player is high on confidence right now.

The 31-year-old has stepped up in the absence of Leeds frontman Patrick Bamford and so far this season he has found the back of the net nine times in his 13 Premier League appearances

Rodrigo has maintained his impressive form during the World Cup break and scored in Friday’s win against Real Sociedad.

Dorigo stated that Rodrigo had failed to meet expectations in previous seasons, but admitted that the forward has been very good in front of goal this season.

The Leeds legend stressed that Rodrigo has performed well in the absence of Bamford and is of the view that the player will be oozing confidence going into the second-half of the season.

“Rodrigo bagged the winner against Sociedad and in the previous couple seasons his goal tally hasn’t quite been what we wanted”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“But so far this season it has been very, very good indeed and if Patrick Bamford is out then we need someone else to score those goals.

“Rodrigo is doing that and long may that continue.

“We know that strikers go through their moments throughout the season but his confidence will be high and if he can keep that bubbling along then ever better.”

Leeds United will take on AS Monaco tonight in a friendly game before resuming their campaign against Manchester City on 28th December.