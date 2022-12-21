Manchester United midfield star Scott McTominay has admitted that Erik ten Hag has been trying to help him to add more goals to his game.

McTominay has the knack of finding himself in good positions and has scored a few goals for Manchester United from time to time.

He scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Omonia in the Europa League and his other goal this season came in a 4-2 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The midfielder conceded that he needs to add more goals to his game in order to become a more rounded player in the middle of the park.

He revealed that Ten Hag has been working with him behind the scenes to make sure that he manages to score more goals and he stressed that he has the ability to get on the scoresheet more regularly.

“I should score more goals”, McTominay told The Athletic.

“The manager has actually spoken to me about that and shown me little clips and ways I can be more effective in the game: making assists, scoring goals. ‘If you do certain little details, then you can get yourself in those positions more often’.

“I know I can do it.”

The Scotsman is likely to start in Manchester United’s fourth-round EFL Cup game against Burnley tonight.