Richard Foster has admitted that it is no shock that Scott Arfield scored the winning goal for Rangers at Aberdeen because of his willingness to run into channels without the ball.

Arfield scored an injury-time brace to win a dramatic game for Rangers at Pittodrie with a 3-2 scoreline.

Michael Beale seemed to be heading towards his first defeat as Rangers boss at the end of normal time when Aberdeen were leading 2-1, but Arfield scored two opportunistic goals in injury time to win the three points for the Glasgow giants.

Former Rangers defender Foster stressed that it is not a shock that Arfield found himself in the position to score those two goals as he continuously runs into the penalty box and gives his team-mates an extra option.

He conceded that it is a shame that the midfielder is not starting more regularly for Rangers, but feels he gives something different to the team when needed due to his willingness to keep running.

Foster said on BBC Radio Scotland: “It is no shock that Scott Arfield scores the goals that he does.

“He constantly runs beyond the ball, he constantly runs into the box supporting the striker and that’s why the ball falls at his feet.

“He is probably really unlucky that he is not getting a starting berth, but the other guys have been good.

“But he gives them that something different because he is willing to run without the ball and it has paid off for him tonight and it has paid off for Rangers because he scored two goals and they are going back to Glasgow with three points.”

It remains to be seen whether Arfield gets an opportunity to start when Rangers take on Ross County on Friday night at Victoria Park.