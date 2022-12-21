Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has expressed his pride at seeing the professional and personal growth of defender Pascal Struijk and has thanked him for showing loyalty towards the club by signing a new contract.

Struijk has extended his stay at the Yorkshire club by signing a new contract that will keep him at Elland Road until at least the summer of 2027.

The former Dutch Under-17 international has been on Leeds United’s books since 2018, joining their academy from Ajax.

Delighted and proud to see your professional and personal growth thank you for being loyal @LUFC 🙏💪 pic.twitter.com/QNdFtloFSb — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) December 21, 2022

His senior debut came a year later under former manager Marcelo Bielsa and Struijk has not looked back since then.

He has notched up 79 appearances for the Whites so far and has performed multiple roles on the pitch in order to help his team.

Struijk has been used in the left-back role by Jesse March this season, with Junior Firpo struggling to impress since arriving at Elland Road.