The agent of Liverpool tracked midfield Ismael Bennacer has arrived at AC Milan’s headquarters to hold a first meeting over a potential new contract.

The defensive midfielder has 18 months left on his contract and several clubs are interested in snaring him away from AC Milan.

The Serie A giants have prioritised a new contract for the player, but he has serious suitors with Liverpool, who are aiming to inject new life into their midfield, suggested to be keen to take him to Anfield.

Bennacer may favour signing a new deal at AC Milan over a move next summer but nothing has been agreed yet.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, his agent arrived at AC Milan’s headquarters earlier today for a meeting with their sporting director Paolo Maldini and technical director Frederic Massara.

It is the first meeting scheduled between the Algerian’s agent and the AC Milan hierarchy to discuss a new deal.

Talks are now under way between the two camps and AC Milan are keen to work out a deal as soon as possible.

Nothing is likely to be decided today and more negotiations are expected to take place over the coming weeks.

AC Milan are hopeful that Bennacer will ignore overtures from the Premier League and tie his long-term future down to the Rossoneri.