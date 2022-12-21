Richard Foster has insisted that Michael Beale will look to use the win over Aberdeen to try and reignite Rangers’ season and put pressure on Celtic at the top of the league table.

Two injury times goals from Scott Arfield handed a dramatic 3-2 win to Rangers against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday night.

Beale has won his first two games as Rangers boss but both were close games with the Glasgow giants not looking as convincing as fans would have hoped.

But former Ger Foster stressed that the players inside the Rangers dressing room will feel better after such a game at Aberdeen rather than a comfortable but boring win.

Beale admitted after the game that it was not a convincing performance but the former Rangers star believes the Gers boss will try to use the game as a jumping point in order to reignite the team’s season.

He is certain that the performances will get better as Beale gets more time to work with the players moving forward.

Foster said on BBC Radio Scotland: “When you are in the dressing room and you win a game like that, it feels better than a 2-0 easy victory.

“I’d imagine he will play on that and use that and say, ‘can we reignite the season? Can we keep going and keep putting Celtic under pressure?’

“You can come back in a game like that, you can take three points from that game, at 93 minutes you are 2-1 down and you come back to win the game.

“That does show immense character and that’s what it takes to get over the line and challenge Celtic, you need to win games like these.

“That performance will rise, the defensive mistakes will clear as the confidence comes back and as he gets to work with the players longer.”

Beale will hope to see a better performance from his team when Rangers take on Ross County on Friday night.