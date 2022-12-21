Former top flight defender Richard Foster has indicated that Aberdeen paid for allowing Rangers star Ryan Kent space with the ball towards the end of their game on Tuesday night.

Rangers scored twice in injury time to pick up a dramatic 3-2 win over Aberdeen in the league away from home at Pittodrie.

The home side seemed to be on their way to handing Michael Beale his first defeat as Rangers manager but Scott Arfield scored in the fifth and seventh minutes of injury time to snatch the points for the away side.

Aberdeen sat back and defended towards the end of the game and Foster conceded that he does not mind that as they had a lead to protect.

But he stressed that the home side made the mistake of allowing a player of Kent’s quality to have space and time on the ball and he played a big part in the two goals Rangers scored in injury time.

The former Aberdeen star said on BBC Radio Scotland: “I don’t mind with five or seven minutes to play, sit back, and allow Rangers possession of the ball when it’s Connor Goldson and Ben Davies.

“But when it’s Ryan Kent and he is 25 yards from goal, you have got to go out and close down the ball.

“They got themselves into that position and nobody went to the ball.

“He did it twice – for the equalising goal he had a shot and then the rebound and for the next goal he picks up the ball just inside the Aberdeen half and fair play to him that he ran 40 yards with the ball.

“But no one goes to him and tries and close him down.”

Rangers will be in action again on Friday night when they travel to Victoria Park to take on Ross County.