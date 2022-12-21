Portsmouth’s CEO Andy Cullen has stated that despite a recent drop in performances, there is no reason to think that Pompey cannot regain their early-season form.

Danny Cowley’s side began the season with a nine-match unbeaten run in the league but their recent form has hit a bit of a slump.

Portsmouth are winless in the league since their last win against Forest Green Rovers on 22nd October.

Pompey are in 10th place in the league table and are five points behind the final playoff spot with two games in hand.

Cullen admitted that Pompey are going through a bad run of form but insisted that they have faith in Cowley’s ability to turn things around.

The CEO emphasised that despite recent disappointing results, there is still reason to expect that Portsmouth can bounce back to their strong early-season form.

“We have 10 games between now and the end of January, so it’s a really heavy programme and an opportunity to put things right – and we have the belief and confidence in what we’re all trying to achieve”, Cullen told The News.

“We believe in supporting the manager, there is no quick fix in football and we want to be as supportive as we possibly can.

“We had a really good start to the season, a huge vibrancy and optimism around us, and there’s no reason to suggest that cannot come back.

“We have a difficult period at the moment where we need to find a way to win football matches.

“We will work night and day to support those at the sharp end on the pitch to achieve that.”

Cowley will take his Portsmouth side to St. James’ Park to face Exeter City on Monday and will be hoping to return to winning ways against Matt Taylor’s side.