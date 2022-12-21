Everton striker Tom Cannon, who is being targeted by Sheffield Wednesday, believes that he can make an impact in Frank Lampard’s first-team, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The 19-year-old centre-forward has impressed Everton manager Frank Lampard with his performances for the Toffees Under-21s.

Cannon was part of the Everton squad that visited Australia during the World Cup break and featured twice on the tour.

Since his return from Australia, Cannon has scored for Paul Tait’s side in consecutive games against Mansfield Town and Lincoln City in the EFL Cup.

The striker is attracting interest from several clubs ahead of the January transfer window and League One promotion chasers Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing him on loan.

However, it has been claimed that Cannon is confident that he can make an impact on the Everton first-team in the second half of the season, if given the opportunity.

Goalscoring has been an issue for Everton in the ongoing season as they are the second-lowest scoring team in the Premier League.

And while their frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin nurtures himself back from an injury, Cannon could play the role of deputy to Neal Maupay.

The 19-year-old has scored six times in his ten outings in the Premier League 2 Division One and has appeared twice for the first-team this season.

Cannon feeling he can make an impact at Everton could spell bad news for Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of loaning him.