Richard Foster has insisted that Rangers’ ability to win games despite not playing well will stand them in good stead if they are to put pressure on Celtic in the title race this season.

Scott Arfield scored two injury-time goals to help Rangers post a dramatic 3-2 win over Aberdeen away at Pittodrie on Tuesday night.

Rangers were not at their best and Aberdeen had them on the ropes during the game, but two opportunistic goals in injury time won them the three points.

Foster stressed that the reason Rangers are still the only challengers to Celtic in Scotland in the title race this season is because of their ability to win games despite not being anywhere close to their fluent best.

He stressed that Aberdeen outplayed Rangers for large parts of the game at Pittodrie but eventually, it was the away side who walked away with all three points.

Former Ger Foster said on BBC Radio Scotland: “The reason Rangers are up there second in the league and they will be trying to challenge for the title is because they will find a way to win these games.

“For large parts, they were outplayed.

“Aberdeen looked hungrier, they played with more intensity and Rangers couldn’t cope with them.

“But at the end of the day, they came away from a tough venue with three points.”

Rangers also won a close game 3-2 against Hibernian at home last week and Michael Beale will hope to get more stability from his side when they travel to Ross County on Friday night.