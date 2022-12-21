Blackburn Rovers star Aynsley Pears has stated the victory over West Ham United showed the Rovers could compete with top clubs and stressed that he sees no reason why they cannot defeat Nottingham Forest tonight.

Nottingham Forest defeated Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the previous round of the EFL Cup to qualify for the next stage.

And next, Steve Cooper will take his side to Ewood Park tonight to take on Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers, who defeated another Premier League outfit, West Ham United in the previous round.

Pears pointed out that Nottingham Forest signed a lot of new players in the summer and believes that Cooper has a good squad.

The Blackburn star admitted that Nottingham Forest will prove to be a tough test for Blackburn but stressed that Rovers defeated West Ham to progress to this stage of the tournament.

Pears emphasised that Blackburn has already proven that they can compete with tough opponents and stressed that there is no reason to believe that the Riversiders cannot beat the Tricky Trees.

“They have signed a lot of players; they have a good team”, Pears told Blackburn Rovers TV.

“It is going to be a tough game like West Ham, but we have proved that we can match up against good opposition.

“I do not see why we cannot do it again.”

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last four meetings at Ewood Park and the last time both teams met in February this year, Cooper’s side came out 2-0 winners over the Lancashire outfit.